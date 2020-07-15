Happy birthday for the week of July 15
The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

July 15 — Cortney Sweeny, Tabytha Benney, Matt Vandiver, George Zimmermann

July 16 — Don Parsons, Chris Pieper, Brandon Hanes, Wendy Tanner, Erin Flood, Tom Flowers, Mary Best, Ricky Rushing Jr., Jeff Schweikhard, Garrett Christ

July 17 — Tim Meyer, Tony Flood, Jean Rabbit, Joanie Moore

July 18 — Bill Shoemake, Margaret Hughes, Tom Walsh, Lexe Moore, Bob Munich

July 19 — Jordan David, Sarah Raines, Linkee Carrillo, Lonnie Moore, Hailey Waddy, Wallace Favers

July 20 — John Rodamaker, Wilbert Twiehaus, Miranda Gail Craft, Andrew Lafferty, Chad Johnson, David Lawton, Maria A. Graves, Jeff Bueltmann

July 21 — Richard Rodamaker, Jenna Kavanaugh, Kristie Brewer, Cierra Dunn, John Pfuhl Jr., Christopher Ray Whitworth, Katie Smyth, Dolly Gabel, Margie Hanke, Colton Rice

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

