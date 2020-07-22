Happy birthday for the week of July 22
Happy birthday for the week of July 22

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

July 22 — Andrea Cobb, Katlyn Anne Wisdom, Gary Canada, Connie Vitt, John Bayer, Ted Meyer, Betty Groeper, Ardell Mikus, Millie Craig, De Lores Rodamaker Picker, Ben Haug

July 23 — William Schloeman, Peggy Amann, Anthony Koepke, Kari Korschgen

July 24 — Trisha Crew, Dustin Hepburn, Melissa Myers, David Murphy, Carol Chipley, Koda Gerler

July 25 — Julie Fink, Daniel Griesenauer, Amber Rainwater, Wilma Weigle, Sandy Molina, Loran Juergensmeyer, Diego Esteban Contreras, Hailey Leeser, Sue Mueller, Jessica Barnes, Beverly Stone

July 26 — Connie Morgan, Kathy Cunningham, Chris Groeber, Lorie Davis, Blanca Wollam

July 27 — Eric Preus, Jim Moore, Mary Young, Shirley Burkhart, Bob Canaday, Andrew Ethan Young, Ely Schulte, Dolly Gabel, Rachel (Resimius) Dougherty

July 28 — Arianne Linke, Christine Groeber, Ryan Brookshier, Kylee Slaughter, Timothy Tune, Thomas Tune, Tyler Bueltmann

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

