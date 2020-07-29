Happy birthday for the week of July 29
0 comments

Happy birthday for the week of July 29

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

July 29 — Cheryl Dyer, Gladys Nickens, Isabella Mae Rainey, Lea Trice, Autumn Wilber, Aubrey Meyer, Kaitlyn Mikus, Kaylee Mikus

July 30 — Donna Heitgerd, Darlene Charboneau, Brandon Adams, Susan Neagles, Sandy Boland, Marlene Semke, Selene Seidel

July 31 — Lora Haarmann, Sherri Bishop, Mike Smyth, Justin Augenstein, Sara L. Graves, Justin Augenstein, Tyler Robinson

Aug. 1  — Mandy Eckhardt, Dave Coleman, Cate Boylan, Cate Peterson, Angela Duckworth, Casey Tibbs, Heather Haight, Jo Sue Temmen

Aug. 2 — Emma Lee Williams, Barb Junk, Alexis McAffie, Jennifer Glenn, Veronica Tune

Aug. 3 — Ruth Pearia, Jacob Griesenauser, Mike Gullion

Aug. 4 — Sabrina Tolleson

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports