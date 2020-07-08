Happy birthday for the week of July 8
Happy birthday for the week of July 8

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

July 8 — Candice Cotner, Kerry Scheibler

July 9 — Ryan Inness, Linda Onger, Mike Kavanaugh, Mary Truelove, Deb Gamel, Paul Meyer

July 10 — Trinity Chilson, Fran Barth, Connor Brooks, Tina Houston, Louise P. Carroll

July 11 — Dylan Wait, Daniel Enloe Canaday, Linda Farmer, Myron Favers, Antoinette Gordon, Dylan Wait, Rachel Schultehenrich, Becky Kaatmann

July 12 — Kenny Crocker, Melissa Myers, Penny Pearia, Lenis W. McCall, Pamela Richardson

July 13 — Lilly Belle Bass, Lorraine Bay, Susan Repovich, Aidan Cay

July 14 — Brent Lorton, Marina Kelling, Cleo Hammon, Chris Stassi, Edna Rogers, Kylie Christ, Shelby Shafer

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

