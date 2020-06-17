Happy birthday for the week of June 17
Happy birthday for the week of June 17

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

June 17 — Eric Spoede, Alan Hatton, Tim Gayton, Jessica Utterback

June 18 — Shelly Eckhardt, Millie Wilson, Connie Gray, Sheridan Cay

June 19 — Glenda Owenby, Paul Owenby, Donna Killmade, Chad Wilson, Annette Wilson, Michael Kurtley, Gloria Butler, Ray Houston, Sandy Kilgore, Rick Schmitt, Gavin Tabor

June 20 — Mike Intlekofer, Andy Gellhausen, Kayla Leech

June 21 — Jessica Brown, Andy Petersmeyer

June 22 — Linda McFail, Frances Copeland, Tori Abel, Anthony Parisi, Matteson Rose Smith, Polly Beckemeyer

June 23 — Tina Kopecky, Stone James Hill, Amanda Cundiff, Jeanette Huffman, Edna Stewart

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

