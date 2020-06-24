Happy birthday for the week of June 24
The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

June 24 — Kim Carroz, Etta Sublette, Chad Stewart, Anastasia Parisi, Matt Vollmar

June 25 — Joe Laws, Russell Werner, LeeAnn Orf, Terry Lang, Josh Miller, Deryk Rowland, June Adkins

June 26 — Kate Wilson, Mercedes Miltenberger, Eleanor Nelson, Ed Guthmiller, Debbie Jeffries, Mildred Wilmsmeyer, Christene Jaeger, Barb Graser, Barb Rose, Sean Gayton

June 27 — Rob Bell, Marie Sprick, Bob Eckhardt, Samuel Lee Rainey, Junee Marez, Dana Davis, Jeanette Huffman

June 28 — Barbara Guthmiller, Danielle Davis, Brenda Ebert, Jared Steiler, Lauren Neumeister

June 29 — Antoinette George, Cindy Hall, Laura Key

June 30 — Caleb Kemper, Melanie Krolik

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

