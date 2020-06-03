Happy birthday for the week of June 3
Happy birthday for the week of June 3

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

June 3 — Mike Dane, Tom Smyth, Joanne Hoeckelman

June 4 — Miranda Foulon, Ruth Dryer, Fred Land, Margaret Scott, George Kateman, Mary Hart, Michelle Norath Dulle

June 5 — Grace Bell, Dick Raupp

June 6 — Regina Beach, Merlene Ovivion, Emily Miller, Jennifer Burkhart, Stanley Hackmann, Bill Sherman, Sunni Luetkenhaus

June 7 — Brenda Thrasher, Carole Knittig, Dan Schweikhard

June 8 — JoAnn Brown, James Roy Copher, Terri Duckett, Cobi Cay

June 9 — Boone Krolik

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

