Happy birthday for the week of March 25
Happy birthday for the week of March 25

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

March 25 — Dennis Brandwein, April Paschall, Pat Augenstein

March 26 — Betty Gerdemann, Norma Bassler, Brian Wombacher, Autumn Hepburn, Alissa Payton, Terri Gerler, Shayna Leigh Panagos

March 27 — Lindsey Moellering, Chris Wilmas, Kalaiah Killmade, Matthew Copher, Darren Tittel

March 28 — Nancy Seaton, Michael Jablonski, Sarah Owenby, Wilma Byler, Marie Rulo, Stacey Lafferty, Matthew Bode, Jaiden Hodges, Madison Box

March 29 — Lauren McGuire, Andrea Whitworth, Yvonne McManemin, Patrick D. McCullen, Bonnie Hume

March 30 — Kate Wells, Mason Mendez, Missy Diomedes, Amanda Mosley, Dan Mosley, Nancy Willis, Wells Padberg

March 31 — Aysia Hazlett, Paul Lix, Ray Reininger, Kevin Crum, Dell Erselius, Leeann Lolley, Steven Chisholm, Joy Gayton, Matt Ivie

If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

