Happy birthday for the week of March 4

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
March 4 — Emilie Givogue, Patrick Todd Bauer, Samantha Beeson, Johnny Butler, Tayler Elking, Luke Jenkins
March 5 — Matthew Freymuth, Whitney Smyth, Cheryl Edwards
March 6 — Jesse Hakenewerth, Jack Broleman, Ronnie Blanton, Melissa Jackson, Ron Gregor, Tom Dussault
March 7 — Doris Groeber, Rich Hampton, Alice Hoffmann, Alex Leonard, Anne Moore, Nancy Bueltmann
March 8 — Jason Griffin, Anna Finley
March 9 — Frances Smith, Ray Sida, Harmony Trax
March 10 — Carolyn Meuller, Pennie King, Sal Buffa, Jessica Beach
If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.