Happy birthday for the week of March 18

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
March 18 — Shirley Buxton, Didi Duello, Trish Hogan, Tony Hume, Matthew Schlipp
March 19 — Bob Smyth, Barbara Sue Sasyk, Shari Newby, Keaton Jenkins, Vernon Lee Bandy
March 20 — Mark Sesti, Kyle Owenby, Jackie Stockamp, Austin Dorman, Patty Robinett, Timothy Burroughs, Derek Harris, Hattie Notingham
March 21 — Evelyn Beck, Ruby Gage, Billy Liebich, Doug Broleman, Brad Corder
March 22 — Ann Cawley, Sandy Smyth, Melissa Sherman
March 23 — Cherokee Cunningham, Lyn Halavats, Doug Owenby, Phillip Coleman, Jerry Dyer, Abby Kappler, Dakota Mathews, Florence O’Brien, Suveah Gritton, Michael Schlipp
March 24 — Derrick Jones
If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.