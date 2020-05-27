Happy birthday for the week of May 27

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
May 27 — Lorraine Turner, Terra Weckherlin, Robert Newson, Kimberley Hitchcock, Brian Stull
May 28 — Kevin Jaeger, Josh Williams
May 29 — Ted Nadler, Devon Petersmeyer, Jewel Dieckman
May 30 — Fred Jungermann, Brody Struyk, Angel Malloy
May 31 — Tony Benkowich III
June 1 — Michael LoDatto, Lorena Crouch, Gabby Gayton, Andrew Nelson
June 2 — Kathy Purcell, Mary Allen
If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!