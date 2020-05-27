Happy birthday for the week of May 27
0 comments

Happy birthday for the week of May 27

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

May 27 — Lorraine Turner, Terra Weckherlin, Robert Newson, Kimberley Hitchcock, Brian Stull

May 28 — Kevin Jaeger, Josh Williams

May 29 — Ted Nadler, Devon Petersmeyer, Jewel Dieckman

May 30 — Fred Jungermann, Brody Struyk, Angel Malloy

May 31 — Tony Benkowich III

June 1 — Michael LoDatto, Lorena Crouch, Gabby Gayton, Andrew Nelson

June 2 — Kathy Purcell, Mary Allen

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports