Happy birthday for the week of May 6

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
May 7 — Norm Augenstein
May 8 — Konnor Klott, Lori Jones, John Brocato
May 9 — Elizabeth Colbert
May 10 — Luke Nadler, Robbie Dawson, Lindsey Dawson, Nancy Snarr, Tomi Ebeling, Katie Kurtley, Flo Crawford, Kelsie Barnes
May 11 — John Gerdeman
May 12 — Sue Canaday
If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!