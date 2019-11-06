The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
Nov. 6 — Marvin Engelage, Shianne Grinstead, Auburn Bethany Ingram, Zackary Stout
Nov. 7 — Maurine Kellerhaus, Bill Muenz, Katlyn Rice
Nov. 8 — Liana Sommerhauser, Charles McIntyre, Joshua Beeson, Marilyn Linker
Nov. 9 — Myrna Ottermann, Gerry Meremonte, Nikki Seidel
Nov. 10 — C.J. Wilson, Mark Wilson, Warren Smith, Megan Gross, Jared Parisi, Debbie Stiegman
Nov. 11 — Elizabeth Krueger, Brittany Lawrence, Don Hammon. Lorraine Lind
Nov. 12 — Caleb Harris, Adrienne Leigh Kelley, Paige Leonard
If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.