Subscribe for 99¢

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Nov. 6 — Marvin Engelage, Shianne Grinstead, Auburn Bethany Ingram, Zackary Stout

Nov. 7 — Maurine Kellerhaus, Bill Muenz, Katlyn Rice

Nov. 8 — Liana Sommerhauser, Charles McIntyre, Joshua Beeson, Marilyn Linker

Nov. 9 — Myrna Ottermann, Gerry Meremonte, Nikki Seidel

Nov. 10 — C.J. Wilson, Mark Wilson, Warren Smith, Megan Gross, Jared Parisi, Debbie Stiegman

Nov. 11 — Elizabeth Krueger, Brittany Lawrence, Don Hammon. Lorraine Lind

Nov. 12 — Caleb Harris, Adrienne Leigh Kelley, Paige Leonard

If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.