The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
Oct. 30 — Bradley Gross, Wendy Jackson, Ricky Stout, Jamie Jo Griffin, Elizabeth Hume
Oct. 31 — Jeff W. Canada, Sara Vollmar, Bob Schroer
Nov. 1 — Darlene Meyer, Martha Tennyson, Genie Allen, Bobby Murphy, Tom Pini
Nov. 2 — Debbie Rogers, Norman Smith, Toni Novelli, Sara Zapian, Debby Baxter
Nov. 3 — Terre Novell, Makenzi Walker, Bobby Jackson, Denis Boles, Sara Whitman, Susan Pini
Nov. 4 — Jim Boos, Olene Winter, Anna Snarr, Charles Meine, Joan Whitman
Nov. 5 — Brittany Ashton Hendricks, Aaron Thompson, Ally Benkowich, Ricky Seidel
If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.