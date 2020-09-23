 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy birthday for the week of Sept. 23
0 comments

Happy birthday for the week of Sept. 23

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Sept. 23 — Alex Meyer, Eva Shanahan, Kellie Smith, Kirk Hopkins, Andy Hume

Sept. 24 — Cody Jones, Sue Bardy, Tim Augenstein, Jim Lawing Sr., Devon Beach, Austin Walters

Sept. 25 — Barbi Glasgow, Marge Darrough, Paula Lang, Mike Justice, Brandon Whitaker, Chris Bardy, Olivia Williams

Sept. 26 — Elena Rose Sutton, Nick Rogers, Lakey M. Hamlin, Lori McCall, Charles Neubauer, Dennis Moakley

Sept. 27 — Taylor Marquart, Mary Jane Healy, Julia Mohr, Juanita Wynn, Jackie Friedly, Pearl Rutledge, Pam Schwamle, Karen King, Adam Meyer, Paul Spalding, Ronald R. Tune, Bonnie Schroer, Anne Hinrichs Shatro, Steve Gust, Mary Martin, Jeanne Palombo, Isabella Vollmar

Sept. 28 — June Harley, Paula Stevens, Rachel Spalding, Frank Chesker, Bill Resimius

Sept. 29 — Mark Peroutka, Chris Rogers, Kayla Blanton, Ashley Lewis, Ron Greer, Ashley Turpin

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports