Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Aug. 12
The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Aug. 12 — Betty Wesley, Jennie Lee Bauer, Anna Roberson, Jim Neubauer, Nicole Winters, Eugene Richardson, Denice May, Max Hahnm, Kevin Schneider

Aug. 13 — Evelyn Gwaltney, Sandy Budde, Diane Stoffel, Lavelle Requat, Joe Mosley, Cody Jones

Aug. 14 — Ron Cook, Michelle Hughes, Dakota Meyer, Carrie Benkowich

Aug. 15 — Gerald Canaday, Gail Martin, Pamela Brown, Randy Bridges, Douglas Owens, Daniel Range, Julie Nathanson, Judy O'Loughlin, Rosie Hatton, Scarlett Ravenscraft

Aug. 16 — Dennis Weeks, Linda McCullen, Audrey Jane Taylor, Heather Key

Aug. 17 — Shane Duvall, Gertrude Frame, Joseph Meyer

Aug. 18 — Amy Gaultney, Tony Gaultney, Dawn Perry, Brittney Wade, Virginia Resimius, Beckett Struyk

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

