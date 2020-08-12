Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Aug. 12

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
Aug. 12 — Betty Wesley, Jennie Lee Bauer, Anna Roberson, Jim Neubauer, Nicole Winters, Eugene Richardson, Denice May, Max Hahnm, Kevin Schneider
Aug. 13 — Evelyn Gwaltney, Sandy Budde, Diane Stoffel, Lavelle Requat, Joe Mosley, Cody Jones
Aug. 14 — Ron Cook, Michelle Hughes, Dakota Meyer, Carrie Benkowich
Aug. 15 — Gerald Canaday, Gail Martin, Pamela Brown, Randy Bridges, Douglas Owens, Daniel Range, Julie Nathanson, Judy O'Loughlin, Rosie Hatton, Scarlett Ravenscraft
Aug. 16 — Dennis Weeks, Linda McCullen, Audrey Jane Taylor, Heather Key
Aug. 17 — Shane Duvall, Gertrude Frame, Joseph Meyer
Aug. 18 — Amy Gaultney, Tony Gaultney, Dawn Perry, Brittney Wade, Virginia Resimius, Beckett Struyk
If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!