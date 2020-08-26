 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Aug. 26
0 comments

Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Aug. 26

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Aug. 26 — Carole Ridenhour, Pam Sanders, Amy Raterman, Jeremy Terrell, Bob Bell, Rita Smith, Krista Smith, Kirk Brannan

Aug. 27 — Yvonne Stich, Clarence Ridenhour, June Holt, Timothy Blanton, Danny Dothage, Bob Smith, Lon Bergmann, Dylan Graf, Henry Luetkenhaus

Aug. 28 — Tabatha Watrous, Jim Fischer, Wilma Damlow, Nancy (Box) Shryock

Aug. 29 — Betty Mikus, Michelle Mueller, Randy Hammon, Maya Killmade, Tammy Joyce, Clare Romeo

Aug. 30 — Dale Whitaker, Brian Kurtley, Mary Stassi, Gary Beeson, Gavin Schilson, Olivia Finley

Aug. 31 — Rod Smith, Margie Singer, Jennifer Miller, Michelle Prior

Sept. 1 — Georgia Shoemake, Jim Justice, Blair Smith, Justin Rice, Sandy Murphy, Philip Key

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports