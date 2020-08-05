You have permission to edit this article.
Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Aug. 5
Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Aug. 5

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Aug. 5 — Lynelle Andrews, Shantel Irons, Eva Curd, Eric Fricke, Clay Jenkins, Richard Irwin

Aug. 6 — Andy Meyer, Brandon Beeson, Michelle Dortch, Mike Orlando, Corey Vanderbos, Maureen Schlote, Mark Broleman, Carlene Vetter, Clara Sander, Ruth Gantney, Sharon Pearia, Abby Porter

Aug. 7 — Josephine Pennock, Wanda Fitzgerald, Arielle Cotner, Marilyn Rempes, Robert Wescott, Dawn Lehmkuhl, Abby Raines, Lea Walter, Luke Walter

Aug. 8 — Erin Reichert, Ebony Dieckman, Doug Smith, Justin Welch, Glenda Coleman, Donna Richardson, Sue Moran, Arnold Jaeger, Robert Griesenauer, Penny Key, Brady Gayton

Aug. 9 — Ola Martin-Border, Brad Hatcher, Jack Broleman, Michele Vandiver, Jackie Canova, Maggie Uptain, Mary Sosa

Aug. 10 — Glenda Bower, Taylor Hoekel, Della White, Reece Gillam

Aug. 11 — Sean Fink, Sharlla Brandwein, Lonnie Hollaway, Jami Washburn, Mary Ruth Jaspering, Blake Yoder, Sofie Owens

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

Related to this story

