Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Oct. 7
The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Oct. 7 — Butch Seaton, Jo Ann Klott, Lizzie Caston, Quentin Hooks, Donella Smith, Edie E. Jesse, Jennifer King, Sister Mary Pezold, Teresa Schneider, Patti Dersch

Oct. 8 — Bonnie Myers, Jared Sitze, Margie Summers Carnes, Bailey Beumel

Oct. 9 — Mike Myers, Doug Dewey, Ethan Snarr, Willa McCall, Claudine Brown, Hank Hatton

Oct. 10 — Judy Webb, Nathan Pfaff, Jamie Beckemeyer, Bryan Wahle, Bryan McDaniel, Ernie Verhulst, Erik Robertson

Oct. 11 — Stephanie Miller, Emily Finley

Oct. 12 — Orvy Gerken, Margaret Moore, Virginia Green, Linda VanDillen, Sandy Garrett, Timothy R. Sater

Oct. 13 — Darlene Gerken, Vickie Gerken, Cheryl Justice, Danny Reinhardt, Alexander Lemley, Joe Neubauer, Callie Dishman, Shelly Witthaus, Hailey Repp

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

