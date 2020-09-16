 Skip to main content
Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Sept. 16
Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Sept. 16

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Sept. 16 — Stephen Dyer, Janet Dobson, Lillian Belker, Terri Beeson, Abigail Robison

Sept. 17 — Courtney Turner, Denise Reeds, Carleen Koehler, Vincent William DeLongis Jr., Jim Ward

Sept. 18 — Stewart Sida, Deserae Bedsworth, Damon Beckemeyer, Madison Noble, Linda Stude, Hayley Mertz, Hannah Bowse, Debbie Taylor

Sept. 19 — Sherry Dewey, Kaila Reinhardt, Madison Burk, Jeff Odom, Tyler Jenkins

Sept. 20 — Bobby Leach, Anna Scholl, Paula Brown, Rosetta Murray, Sherryl Spalding, Lowell Tippet, Jamie Brannan, Jerry Miller, Finn Ravenscraft

Sept. 21 — Betty Irish, Helen Lashley, Madison Leach, Janice Burns, Jim Lawing III, Steven Taylor Jr.

Sept. 22 — Jim Marchand, Michelle Marchand, Ruth Stotler, Pam Sida, John Dobson, Rosemary Main, Janet Jordon, Glen Hellebush, Ashley Schalk, Jim Lawing Jr.

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

