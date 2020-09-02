Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Sept. 2

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
Sept. 2 — Dennis Tittel, Rosetta Murray, Alex Struckman, Dave Scholte, Dan Glowski
Sept. 3 — Enid Martin, Louis J. Charboneau, Rudy Reinhardt, Lesa Hobusch, Francis Saale, Austin Griffin
Sept. 5 — Kristel Givogue, Kathy Crocker, Denny Schwerdt, Tammy Hooks, Mary Bradley, Tessa Reichert, Charlie Koelling, Randy Toles Jr.
Sept. 6 — Sierra Leach, Ronald Gargus, Charlie Koelling
Sept. 7 — Jon Canada, Trent Tanner, Pauline Reel
Sept. 8 — Hezekiah Hooks, Lacey Martines, Austin Tyler Aaron, Nichole Bowser, Jack Parks, Kassey Utterback
If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!