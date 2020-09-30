 Skip to main content
Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Sept. 30
The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Sept. 30 — Michelle Lahiri, Mike Ridenhour, Karlie Renee Gore, Clem Hagenhoff, Chris Schaefer, Reed Halter, Jeffrey Sean Canada, Mel Jackson, Carol Cox, Jim Murphy, David Beck, Jesse Ward, Bob Sydnor, Dr. Kristen Cross

Oct. 1 — Kathy Koper, Susan Caraway, Jessie Arevalo

Oct. 2 — Rich Myers, Chris Motley, Dan Neubauer, Brennan Zapien, Theo Thompson, Linda Nealon

Oct. 3 — Brandi Canaday Rockley

Oct. 4 — Leah Inness, Ryan Fink, Gregory Molina Jr., Pam Traversey-Gregor, Frances Parks

Oct. 5 — Mike Webb, Theresa “Terry” Thompson, Carrie Box, Lucas Seidel, Donna Meyers

Oct. 6 — Jake Epple, Donna Stout

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

