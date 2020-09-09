 Skip to main content
Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Sept. 9
Happy birthday St. Charles County for the week of Sept. 9

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Sept. 9 — Barbara Sommer, Eddie Fry, Melanie Williams, Milt Nevrenchan, Michelle Strickland, Jennifer Strickland, Alice Jackson, Koby Fehr, Kayla Schweikhard, Gene Neumeister

Sept. 10 — Darik Smith, Dianne Meyer, Toebe Gammon, Joan Baggett, Tiffany Thompson, Todd Van Zuyen, Alex Bell, Cody Judd, Dalton Coleman

Sept. 11 — Sharon McIntyre, Adriane Bradley, Vic Bassler, Clara Kluba, Kent Schrader, Kevin Schrader, Jerry Robertson

Sept. 12 — Velma Edney, Mike Turner

Sept. 13 — Marcella Carter, Doris Bunge, Rosemary Marquart, Kinsey Jo Brooks, Therese Ellis, Amber Shramek, Louis E. Charboneau

Sept. 14 — John Slinkard, Chuck Wolfmeyer, Andrea Bogue, Betty Corns, Tonya Lawing, Ed Gerler

Sept. 15 — Billy Shoemake, Doris Kopmann, Gregg Wilson, Dwayne Dothage, Amanda Dane, Jonathan Hepburn, Bradley Williams, Marian Grzeskowiak, Lori Reichert

If you have a birthday to add, e-mail the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

