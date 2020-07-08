Heritage Landing street repair project underway in St. Charles County

The St. Charles County Highway Department is scheduled to repair and replace concrete slabs in the Heritage Landing subdivision now through Nov. 25, according to a press release.
This construction, the largest neighborhood concrete slab street repair project in the department’s history, will occur along portions of Gettysburg Landing, Hudson Landing and connecting side streets.
“These roadways are 40 years old,” county engineer Craig Tajkowski said. “The concrete is deteriorating and becoming difficult and costly to repair. Rather than replacing portions of the pavement over the course of several years, the work will be completed in five phases over five months. This approach will save time and money for taxpayers and result in smoother streets that require less maintenance.”
To complete the project in the shortest time possible, portions of Gettysburg Landing and Hudson Landing will be converted to one-way traffic, while various sections of roads are closed for repairs. Highway Department staff will be available in the area throughout each workweek to address any questions and concerns from residents. Side streets will remain open at all times during construction. Additionally, message boards and signage will be in place to direct residents and motorists around the closed sections of roads.
“We greatly appreciate the patience and cooperation of Heritage Landing’s residents and believe they will be extremely pleased with the final results,” Tajkowski said.
Construction schedule and details
(Dates are approximate and all work is dependent on weather conditions)
• Phase I: July 6–Aug. 3
Work will take place on the odd-numbered side of Gettysburg Landing, starting at Fort Sumter Way and ending at Congress Way. Traffic will be moved to the lanes traveling toward Heritage Crossing while lanes traveling away from Heritage Crossing are repaired.
• Phase II: Aug. 3–31
Work will shift to the even-numbered side of Gettysburg Landing, starting at Congress Way and ending at Fort Sumter Way. All traffic will be moved to Phase I pavement while lanes traveling toward Heritage Crossing are repaired.
• Phase III: Aug. 31–Sept. 21
Work will move to the odd-numbered side of Hudson Landing, starting at Congress Way and ending at Horseshoe Ridge. Similar to Phase I, traffic will be moved to the lanes traveling away from Heritage Crossing while the lanes traveling toward Heritage Crossing are repaired.
• Phase IV: Sept. 21–Oct. 12
Work will shift to the even-numbered side of Hudson Landing, starting at Horseshoe Ridge and ending at Congress Way. Traffic will be moved to the recently completed Phase III pavement while lanes traveling away from Heritage Crossing are repaired.
• Phase V: Oct. 12–Nov. 25
This phase will involve work on side streets in the area: Fort Sumter Way, Valley Forge, Natchez, Pioneer, Colonade, Oetting, Potomac, Monitor Way, Meramec Way, Burnside, Rotunda, Richmond, Freedom Way and Congress Way. These streets will remain open to two-way traffic, but motorists will be required to yield to oncoming traffic in areas where new concrete slabs are being replaced. Cones and barricades will be used to mark areas under construction.
The St. Charles County Road & Bridge Tax provides funding for this $1 million reconstruction project. For more information and updates throughout the project, visit sccmo.org/HeritageStreetRepair. For questions, contact the Highway Department at 636-949-7305 or highway@sccmo.org.
