Heritage Museum hosts a number of exhibits this summer

The St. Charles County Heritage Museum is the “hot ticket” this summer with a number of exciting exhibits and a chance to win a virtual hunting experience, according to a press release.
Visit any of the museum’s free sporting exhibits listed below during the month of July and you can enter to win a two-hour party for up to 20 people with the Marksman Training Simulator. This unique exhibit features an interactive digital hunting simulator with the largest shooting surface in the world.
Here’s what else you can experience at the museum:
• “Our Sporting Heritage” celebrates recreation by showcasing the history of hunting and fishing in St. Charles County and Missouri from prehistoric times to the modern era. The exhibit’s Marksman Training Simulator was donated by hunting enthusiast August A. Busch III and is one of only three of its kind in the United States.
• The St. Charles County Amateur Sports Hall of Fame provides a look at the history of popular area sports: dartball, horseshoes, bowling (including cocked hat bowling at the Corner Bar, in St. Charles), baseball and more. Leather bowling shoes from the 1930s, wooden duck pins from 1917, vintage dartboards and darts and old baseball uniforms and jackets are just some of the items on display.
• A tribute to local high school teams from years past is the focus of “Root for the Home Team! The History of High School Athletics in St. Charles County.” Photos, sports equipment, trophies and other mementos from area teams and players make up this exhibit.
• “Locally Grown: The Major League Baseball Players of St. Charles County” is the museum’s newest exhibit, featuring photos and memorabilia from 21 local players, including Hall of Fame pitcher and Francis Howell North alum Mark Buehrle.
Located at 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday; and 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday; admission for all exhibits is free.
The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept. is running this special promotion through the month of July only; entries can be filled out at the museum’s front desk. The drawing for the winner will take place on Aug. 1, and the winner will have until the end of the year to book this special event at the museum.
For more information about the promotion, call the museum at 636-255-6000.