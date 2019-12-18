Holt senior Cora Sverdrup has been selected by the Wentzville School District Board of Education as its nominee for the John T. Belcher Scholarship, according to a press release.
The Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) and Future Builders established the statewide scholarship program in the memory of Belcher, who was instrumental in developing innovative financing programs for Missouri school districts.
"The learning environment for thousands of Missouri’s public school students was improved as a result of his work," says the scholarship description. "Though Mr. Belcher lost his battle with cancer in 1989, his courage was an inspiration to all who knew him."
As the district nominee, Sverdrup now has the opportunity to apply for a $1,000 scholarship, which is awarded to a student in each of MSBA’s 17 regions.
Following the selection of regional winners, a statewide winner is chosen and will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship. Applicants are judged on the basis of academic performance, extracurricular activities and the quality of an essay.
Sverdrup has a 4.38 grade point average, scored a 32 on the ACT, and is ranked seventh in her class. She is taking three Advanced Placement courses this year.
Sverdrup is the historian of National Honor Society and is a Link Crew leader. She is a four-year varsity tennis athlete, a two-year varsity track athlete and is on the Scholar Bowl team. Sverdrup is a section leader (tenor saxophone) in the Holt marching and jazz bands and was chosen as the band president this year.
She hopes to study cognitive science at a four-year university following graduation this coming spring.