Holt student earns perfect score on ACT

Holt High School senior-to-be Heath Bana recently earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, according to a press release.
Nationally, while the actual number of students earning the top score varies from year to year, on average, only around one-half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a 36. Among test takers in the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 of nearly 1.8 million students earned an ACT composite score of 36.
Bana has a 4.54 grade point average, is ranked first in his class and was enrolled in six Advanced Placement (AP) courses last year.
He is a member of National Honor Society, German National Honor Society, is a three-year member of Holt’s Scholar Bowl team and a two-year member of Holt’s World Quest team.
Bana attended Missouri Scholars Academy last year. He has been active in Boy Scouts for seven years and currently serves as an assistant senior patrol leader.
“I’m honored to be recognized by the Wentzville School District and thankful that it provided me with the tools I needed for success,” Bana said.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each test is scored on a scale of 1-36 and a student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
In a letter recognizing Bana's exceptional achievement, ACT chief executive officer Marten Roorda said, "Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
