Home & Remodeling Show returns this weekend to St. Charles Convention Center

The 40th anniversary Builders Home & Remodeling Show, presented by LP® Smartside® Trim & Siding, returns this weekend to the St. Charles Convention Center, according to a press release.
The show, which will take place Sept. 25-27, at the convention center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, in St. Charles, has what people need to plan and complete their home, yard and garden projects in one convenient location.
Local companies bring countless experts to this event who offer valuable home improvement knowledge and advice. It will allow area companies and consumers to connect and easily get that next project started.
For the show’s producer, the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, the safety of show attendees and exhibitors is top of mind.
A clean, well-thought-out environment will be a place for local companies to get back to business and for homeowners to access their expertise and support with home upkeep and improvements. Additional cleaning measures will be implemented and changes to the layout have been made to accommodate the way people enter and walk the show, including one-way traffic just like your local stores. Face coverings are required by the facility.
St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchen and bath designs and fixtures, flooring, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors and so much more.
And the show has free admission and free parking. Visiting the show will save attendees time and money, help them complete their home improvement projects and give them the opportunity to have a fun day out with their families.
Jeff Holper, The Mole Hunter, is America’s mole expert, with a tally of more than 35,000 moles trapped. Jeff’s mission is to help the human race reclaim its lawn space. His entertaining presentation "I Want to Be a Mole Killer" and knowledge of the beast will equip attendees to win the battle of man vs. mole.
Visit the Party Flavors Sampling Event to try and buy a variety of local foods and beverages. Items are great additions to upcoming party menus and perfect for unique gifts. Find smoked and cured meats and sausages (Davis Meat Processing); garlic seasonings, brines, dips and jerky (Ellbee’s Garlic & Seasonings); all-purpose sauces (Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces); and wine (Small Batch Winery).
Shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! Visit the 2,700 sq. ft. tent in the south parking lot for great deals. Visitors can choose from a wide variety of models, with more than 100 spas and swim spas to choose from, at 30 to 60 percent off regular retail prices.
The Home & Remodeling Show is always a family-friendly destination, so bring the kids for a fun day out. Kids and adults alike will love the Disc-Connected K9’s Frisbee Dogs. These amazing dogs have provided fun, energetic entertainment around the world for more than 25 years. Shows are choreographed to music and have dogs performing hundreds of freestyle moves and tricks. Kids will also enjoy pumpkin painting — free for kids 12 and under.
The Home Show is once again hosting a food drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.
The Home & Remodeling Show gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof. Visitors can bring their plans and ideas and have their questions answered by the experts. Local companies will be on-hand to help get those home projects done. Show visitors can also register to win a $1,000 Show Shopping Spree good with any exhibitor at the show.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 25-26, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit STLHomeShow.com.
