Improve your mountain biking skills at county parks

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is teaming with Wheels Up to offer children and adults a variety of mountain bike skills clinics ranging from beginner to expert, according to a press release.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to take your skills to the next level with professional instructors in St. Charles County Parks.
Here’s the lineup for 2020:
Youth Level 1 Skills Clinic
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 27
Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., Wentzville
Children 12 years and up are invited to participate in this engaging class that covers the key foundational skills every young mountain biker must learn. Through fun games, drills, skills progressions and trail riding, children will gain a new level of confidence on their bike. Each skill is taught through a step-by-step process with one building off the other. This allows participants to progress at their own pace with the encouragement of instructors. Cost of the program is $45; pre-registration is required.
Youth Level 2 Skills Clinic
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 11
Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, Defiance
Children 12 years and up who completed the Youth Level 1 Skills Clinic are invited to participate in this engaging class that covers intermediate level foundational skills every young mountain biker needs to know. Through games, drills, skills progressions and trail riding, participants will advance to the next level of the sport. This class focuses on skills development and safety, while riders learn drops, bike lifts, switch backs and the foundations to jumping. Cost of the program is $55; pre-registration is required.
Adult Level 1 Skills Clinic
1 to 4 p.m. June 27
Quail Ridge Park
5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 28
Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell
Adults 18 years and up who are new to mountain biking, as well as those who need a refresher of the fundamentals, are invited to join experts for this unique experience in the park. This Bike Instructor Certification Program (BICP) offers adult riders of all abilities the opportunity to put a new spin on the sport. Cost of the program is $65; pre-registration is required.
Adult Level 2 Skills Clinic
1 to 4 p.m. July 11
Broemmelsiek Park
This class, for adults 18 years and up, gives riders the skills they need to ride any terrain, anywhere and in any condition. Building upon the principle skills learned in the Adult Level 1 Skills Clinic, participants learn how to improve technical riding skills, acquire better bike control, descend faster and feel more confident during this BICP. After experiencing this clinic, riders will be ready to tackle rougher terrain, corners, berms and flowing single-track with greater speed and control. Participants also work on drops, bike lifts, switch backs and the foundations of jumping. Cost of the program is $75; pre-registration is required.
Jump Skills Clinic
8 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15
Klondike Park, 4600 Hwy. 94 S., Augusta
Adults 18 years and up learn how to safely and successfully jump and land a mountain bike at this exciting skill class. Instructors teach a series of progressions to help participants learn the components needed to become a successful jumper. This BICP teaches basic wheel lifts, manuals and bunny hops, to proper weighting and un-weighting over a jump. Participants also review the anatomy of a jump, discuss varied landings and practice using compression for height and distance. After mastering these skills, riders will begin practicing jumps in a controlled environment. Cost of the program is $85; pre-registration is required.
Advanced Skills Clinic
12:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 15
Klondike Park
Adult riders 18 years and up who have completed Adult Levels 1 and 2 Skills Clinics can get ready to shred at this advanced class. Whether you’re a seasoned mountain biker looking to refine your craft or have been off-road riding for just a couple of years, this clinic gives you the skills and knowledge to be the best you can be. At this BICP, participants learn how to hit jumps and berms and negotiate bigger trail obstacles and drops with commitment. After completing the clinic, riders will be ready to tackle the roughest terrains with style. Cost of the program is $85; pre-registration is required.
To register for your favorite mountain biking skills clinics, visit stccparks.org or call 636-949-7535.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!