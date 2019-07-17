The Ice Sports Industry’s World Team Championships are coming to St. Peters next week and your help is needed, according to a press release.
About 300 volunteer openings are available for people interested in assisting with the event, which runs from July 22-27, at St. Peters Rec-Plex North and South, 5100 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
The competition will feature 600 figure skaters, ages 3 to 80, from 16 states: Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
The Philippines, Kuwait and China also will be represented at the competition, which includes synchro teams, individual events and ice dancing.
There are a variety of positions available for volunteers. Interested people should send an e-mail to isicompetition.recplex@gmail.com to begin the process.
United States Olympic skater Bradie Tennell will headline a benefit show at 7 p.m. July 26, at the Wilkinson Ice Arena, inside Rec-Plex South. The show will benefit the ISI Education Foundation, which provides scholarship programs for skaters. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Rec-Plex South starting July 22.
For more information on the ISI World Team Championships, visit the ISI website at skateisi.org.