July 4 fireworks display planned on St. Charles riverfront

While the annual St. Charles Riverfest remains canceled due to COVID-19, the city of St. Charles recently announced it would provide residents and visitors a fireworks display for Independence Day according to a press release.
The fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. July 4, on the riverfront near Frontier Park.
The city of St. Charles reminds residents and visitors social distancing is still strongly advised. It asks everyone attending to consider all guidelines as recommended by the CDC. Face masks are recommended, but not required.
“With the governor and the county executive announcing the next phase of our recovery, we are very pleased to be able to offer our residents and visitors to St. Charles the opportunity to celebrate the 4th of July with a spectacular fireworks display,” St. Charles mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “We understand that we need to be smart about having large gatherings and ask that everyone please follow the recommended guidelines.”
Attendees are reminded Riverside Dr. will be closed from Boone’s Lick Road to Jefferson from 6 p.m. July 4 until 12 a.m. July 5. Due to possible traffic congestion, please allow additional time for traffic and parking in the area.
