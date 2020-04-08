Land named new St. Charles County CAPS program director
0 comments

Land named new St. Charles County CAPS program director

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Erica Land mug

Land

The city of St. Charles School District recently announced Erica Land has been selected to serve as the director of the St. Charles County Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) program, according to a press release.

Land will start her new position on July 1. The district’s Board of Education approved the selection at its March 12 meeting.

Land currently serves as the director of development for the St. Charles City-County Library. Prior to her current role, Land served as the director of development at Academy of the Sacred Heart and as the annual giving officer for the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Land holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and a Master of Arts Degree in Human Service Agency Management from Lindenwood University.

Land will replace Nicole Whitesell, who is retiring from the district at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports