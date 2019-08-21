Liberty High School senior Aminhan Lobster was named the state governor of Missouri Girls State at this summer’s conference at the University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg, according to a press release.
As governor, Lobster will be the Girls State “official head of state” and participate in various Missouri Girls State activities — including presiding over all of next year’s sessions.
This is the second consecutive year a Liberty student was elected as Missouri Girls or Boys State governor. Last year, Albert Edney was elected state governor at Missouri Boys State.
Girls and Boys State participants are selected based on their leadership abilities, interest in government, service to others and academics, so Lobster's election by these citizens of Girls State 2019 was quite a compliment.
This isn’t the first time Lobster has been elected to a position such as this.
She was selected as the Missouri-Arkansas (Mo-Ark) Key Club Division 5 lieutenant governor for the 2018-19 school year.
For Key Club, Lobster is the key communications and public relations person, responsible for sharing news and correspondence and promoting events. Lobster is interested in studying English and anthropology after graduation and hopes to pursue a career in law.
“From Day 1, Aminhan’s enthusiasm and leadership were very apparent," said Jackie Dunn, Missouri Girls State legislative coordinator and American Legion Auxiliary member. "She quickly had the support of citizens who worked hard and campaigned for her wholeheartedly.”
After her inauguration on the penultimate session of the week, Lobster presided over the closing morning assembly. Her duties will include addressing the American Legion Auxiliary convention in July, in St. Louis County, and she will be asked to participate in St. Louis Metro briefings in 2020, preparing next session’s delegates with information. At Missouri Girls State 2020, Gov. Lobster will preside over the entire week’s session, serve as chair of all assemblies and fulfill any other responsibilities as directed.
Missouri Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, the largest women’s organization with nearly one million members. It promotes the ideals and principles of the founding fathers, as well as assists Veteran’s Support and Children & Youth and many other programs. Missouri American Legion Auxiliary has sponsored a Girls State program since 1940.