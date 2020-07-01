Liberty trio among annual Cuivre River Youth Tour contest winners

Three students from Liberty High School were recently selected as winners in Cuivre River Electric Cooperative’s 52nd annual Youth Tour essay contest, according to a press release.
Meghan Coyle, Matthew Long and Jonah Tate were selected as three of six winners out of more than 60 entrants from 12 area high schools in the annual contest that begins with an essay submission. Those 12 finalists were announced in March.
The essays, all entitled “My Favorite Cooperative Principle,” were judged based on the student’s cooperative knowledge, composition, originality, grammar and neatness.
Normally, a finals banquet and competition is held each year where finalists present their essays orally. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the judges read each of the essays remotely and the scores from the preliminary and finals competition were combined to determine this year’s Youth Tour delegates.
As Youth Tour delegates, Coyle, Long, and Tate will each receive a $2,000 scholarship. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer’s trip to Washington, D.C. has been cancelled. The delegates will have the opportunity to participate in future virtual activities planned by the Youth Tour organizers.
One speaker that is tentatively scheduled is Mike Schlappi, an inspiring four-time Paralympic medalist and two-time world wheelchair basketball champion. Organizers also hope to schedule an online meeting with Missouri’s congressional leaders for this year’s delegates.
Liberty students Kailey Cain, Olivia Guffey and Erin Hughey were finalists in the competition and will each receive a $500 scholarship.
The annual Youth Tour contest is open to students who live and attend school in Cuivre River Electric’s general service area, or who have CREC service in their homes. Essays for the 2021 program will be accepted in the spring. For more information about the Youth Tour program, contact Tim Schmidt at 800-392-3709, ext. 4837 or by e-mail at tschmidt@cuivre.com.
Cuivre River Electric Cooperative is the largest member-owned electric distribution cooperative in Missouri. It provides service to more than 65,000 residential, business, commercial, industrial and agricultural members in Lincoln, Pike, St. Charles and Warren counties.
