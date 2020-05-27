Local entrepreneur receives 'Business Operator of the Year' award

Screenmobile of St. Charles was recently awarded with “Business Operator of the Year” at the annual corporate convention, according to a press release.
Owned by local resident and entrepreneur Mark Segelle, Screenmobile of St. Charles received this award due to increasing sales 110 percent from January to October 2019. In addition to the “Business Operator of the Year” award, Segelle received “Brand Builder of the Year” for continually marketing the Screenmobile brand and leveraging best practices.
“It’s a great feeling to be recognized for the hard work we’ve put in over the past year,” Segelle said. “We are so happy that we were able to build up the Screenmobile brand in our area through our marketing and sales we’ve done in 2019.”
Working alongside Mark is his daughter, Lauren. Since 2016, the father and daughter duo have pushed themselves to evolve the Screenmobile brand within the St. Charles community. Prior to opening his Screenmobile franchise, Mark Segelle worked in the pharmaceutical sales industry. When he made the decision to join the Screenmobile family, the opportunity enabled him to be more hands-on, use his prior sales experience and spend more time with family.
Based in St. Charles, Screenmobile’s customer satisfaction is generated from the convenience and professionalism of the business. In a single visit, the Screenmobile representatives arrives in uniform, then measures, manufactures, installs and tests the screen on site. Afterwards, Screenmobile follows up with a proactive communication to ensure the needs of the customer are met.
From its inception in 1980, Screenmobile has experienced steady growth year after year. Today, there are 127 licenses across more than 28 states, with 10-15 additional ones in development throughout the country.
The Walker family, Monty M., Scott and Monty L., had a vision of starting a brand that capitalized on the opportunity to become the first mobile screening company. Over the years, Screenmobile has gained a loyal customer base. The brand stands apart from other screening companies due to its low overhead, quick ramp-up time and familial spirit.
For more information on Screenmobile of St. Charles and elsewhere, visit screenmobile.com.
