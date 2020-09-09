‘Masks and Music’ coming to Main Street Saint Charles

The Greater Saint Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau is thinking outside the box for ways to offer entertainment and events to support local businesses during this time of social distancing, according to a press release.
For the first three Saturdays in September, "Masks and Music on Main" was scheduled to take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Along Main Street in Saint Charles, there will be live acoustic musicians performing while visitors shop, dine and stroll along the historic district. The city of Saint Charles requests you practice social distancing and wear a mask while in attendance.
The first "Masks and Music on Main" event took place last Saturday with performances by Anthony Russo, Buckhannon Brothers, Caleb Ward, Dan Hoerle, Jared Kaiser, Nathaniel Eulentrop, Terrance Wafer and Warren Wagner.
The event will continue on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19. For a listing of musicians those days, visit discoverstcharles.com and click on Events.
“The City and CVB are pleased to provide this musical event to Main Street Saint Charles for the month of September,” Saint Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “We encourage visitors to come and re-discover the city of Saint Charles in a safe and enjoyable environment.”
For more information, contact Dan Krankeloa, Director of Tourism for the CVB, at 636-946-7776 or DKrankeloa@discoverstcharles.com
