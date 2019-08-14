Don a mask and join United Services for Children for an evening of opulence and mystery at the “Masquerade Gala,” according to a press release.
The event will take place on Aug. 24, in the Discovery Ballroom of Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., in St. Charles.
Cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. Dinner, presentations and a live auction will begin at 7 p.m. Semi-formal attire is requested. Masks are encouraged. There will be complimentary valet parking.
United Services for Children will honor Dr. Marcy Hammerle, Jessica Cooke and The Loyal Order of Squirrels for their years of service to the community and their work to support children of all abilities.
More than 300 guests typically attend the gala, the biggest annual fundraiser for United Services for Children. The St. Peters-based nonprofit agency will use all gala proceeds to help provide services for children with disabilities.
Co-chairing the gala are Heather Hebson, Lauren Kingsten, Melinda Nolan and Susan Sams. All four are community and business leaders known for their unbridled enthusiasm and fierce determination. Each has previously co-chaired the gala, but this is the first time they have combined forces. The result will be the most sumptuous and thrilling event in the agency’s 44-year history.
Dr. Hammerle is head veterinarian at The Pet Doctor animal clinic in O’Fallon. Cooke owns The Yuppy Puppy pet spa next door. The two have teamed up to serve the community in a variety of ways, including donating and training a chocolate Labrador retriever to become a therapy dog for United Services for Children. The dog, named Chip, has made a tremendous difference in children’s lives since he began working at United Services earlier this year.
The Loyal Order of Squirrels is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1984, that supports efforts to help the elderly, children and people with disabilities in St. Charles County. The Squirrels are longtime supporters of United Services for Children, providing volunteer assistance at events such as the agency’s annual FORE the Children golf tournament.
Incorporated in 1977, United Services for Children provides pediatric therapy, early intervention and family support services for children with disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome. The agency is a leader in preparing children of all abilities to reach their full potential.
Individual tickets start at $125 per person. To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities and special hotel room rates, visit masqueradegala.org. Please RSVP by Aug. 15.