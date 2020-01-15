The Missouri Dump Truckers Association’s journey continues to St. Charles in 2020 for its 50th annual Convention and Trade Show on Jan. 24-25, at the St. Charles Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, according to a press release.
For 50 years, members of the Missouri Dump Truckers Association (MDTA) have been making sound choices to support and protect the interest of the dump truck industry.
The country’s demand for reputable dump truck drivers has solidified the profession as a productive and reliable career. This field provides the foundation for much of the nation’s economy and, in changing times, it’s imperative for decent drivers to stay current on business and market developments.
One critical choice for a dump truck owner and/or operator is building a fleet of trucks and the care and maintenance of those trucks. The MDTA associate members consisting of dump truck, trailer body manufacturers/dealers, suppliers, vendors and other entities collaborate with the regular members to provide solutions to issues and concerns to support the bulk-hauler industry.
At the convention, attendees can find quality at its finest by inspecting new dump trucks, trailers and product displays from leading industry vendors. This event provides a networking opportunity for all those involved in the trucking industry. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from state agencies to gain first-hand knowledge of changing regulations within the industry.
Becoming an MDTA member not only provides you with the support you need to stay connected and advance your business within the industry, but also enables you to register and participate in the convention meals and activities.
Convention registrants will enjoy a closed invitational reception on Jan. 24. The trade show will be open free to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25.
Attendees will benefit from speakers geared towards making sure you and your business stay on track to reach your success destination. They will begin at 1:15 p.m. with the presentation, “Hot Topics in Transportation," presented by a representative from the Missouri Department of Transportation Motor Carrier Services Division. At 2 p.m., Mark Woodward from Missouri Employers Mutual will share information on the topic “Keeping the Shiny Side Up: Safety Strategies for MDTA Members."
MDTA is a statewide association dedicated to promoting the common interests and devoted to improving business conditions of the dump truck industry through the legislative process. Founded in 1970, the association has members from Missouri and contiguous states. MDTA has a broad cross section of dump truckers in the transportation and construction industry as well as associate members providing equipment, supplies and services to the dump truck industry. To learn about MDTA membership and for more information on the full convention registration, visit modumptruck.com or call the MDTA office at 573-636-2515.