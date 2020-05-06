Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Wentzville reopens

Mercy Clinic Family Medicine, in Wentzville, reopened its doors to patients on April 20, after being closed for slightly over one month, according to a press release.
The clinic is located at 1502 W. Meyer Road and is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mercy providers available to see patients at the location now include Danielle Marie Besand, FNP; Charles Patrick Coyne III, MD; and James Robert Grimes, MD.
Due to current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, walk-in care has temporarily been put on hold at the location. Under normal conditions, this location will offer walk-in care from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, when patients can see a provider for minor illnesses without needing to schedule an appointment first.
Providers with this location are also offering video and telephone visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, which provides patients a safe alternative to in-person office visits. Video visits can be done from a computer or any device that has a camera, microphone and speaker. A Mercy health care team will walk patients through the initial steps for setting up and then participating in a video visit. Telephone visits are available to those patients who don’t have video capability on their computer or phone or for situations where a full video visit isn’t required. In-person visits are also still an option for those patients that prefer it or who require in-person care.
To schedule an appointment with a provider at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Wentzville, visit mercy.net/WentzvilleFamily. For more information about virtual visits and other information related to Mercy’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit mercy.net/COVID19.
