Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care opens COVID-19 testing center

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care recently launched a video visit platform (found at gohealthuc.com/st-louis) to evaluate patients and determine the most appropriate treatment and care, including COVID-19 testing, according to a press release.
Video visits make it easy for patients to receive care from the safety and comfort of their homes and are available for both non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 related issues.
If patients are evaluated via video visit and it’s determined COVID-19 testing is clinically appropriate, they will be directed to Mercy-GoHealth’s first dedicated COVID-19 testing center at 6167 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville.
The center follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines to administer same-day or next-day COVID-19 tests. The testing is done curbside to ensure caregivers can safely administer the test without patients having to leave their vehicles. For the vast majority of commercially insured patients, as well as those patients with Medicare or Medicaid, any COVID-19 related visits and testing require no co-pay. Call for confirmation of your expected co-pay.
“We are proud to offer this critically important service to those in need, especially front-line health care workers, first responders, including local police and firefighters, other essential personnel and at-risk patients,” said Sherry Buebendorf, market president of Mercy-GoHealth. “We’re helping to care for those who care for all of us, by providing enhanced access to testing and focused care.”
In addition to Mercy’s test collection sites, Mercy-GoHealth will evaluate expansion to meet community needs.
“Mercy patients have yet another option for video visits and COVID-19 screening in addition to our Mercy Clinic providers and our online screening tool,” said Keith Dacus, Mercy vice president of business development. “Our relationship with GoHealth provides an opportunity for patients who don’t have a Mercy Clinic physician or those who have a more urgent need.”
“With our robust video visit expansion and substantial network of local urgent care centers, we are well positioned to evaluate patients for COVID-19 symptoms and testing,” said Todd Latz, GoHealth CEO. “The addition of COVID-19 testing to our online check-in, online registration, chat functionality, virtual visit capabilities and integrated medical records will give our caregivers and support teams another advantage in the fight against COVID-19.”
For more information regarding Mercy’s response to COVID-19, visit mercy.net/COVID19.
