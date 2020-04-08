Missouri State, SCC enter joint degree partnership

Missouri State University (MSU) and St. Charles Community College (SCC) are partnering to create a joint Bachelor of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant, according to a press release.
The schools signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Jefferson City on March 4. The non-binding agreement signals the intent of the institutions to work toward creating this degree.
“Missouri State University is excited to partner with St. Charles Community College,” said Missouri State president Clif Smart. “Demand for healthcare workers exceeds the numbers of students colleges can graduate. This will help meet the need for occupational therapy assistants in the St. Louis area.”
The program will be accredited through St. Charles Community College and admission and financial aid with also run through the college.
“This is an historic moment for higher education in Missouri as a community college and four-year university work together to solve critical issues of employment and health care within our communities," said Dr. Barbara Kavalier, president of St. Charles Community College. "SCC is proud to partner with Missouri State University to jointly confer a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Occupational Therapy Assistant. The graduates of this new degree will support the many health care providers that are experiencing an increase in patients with complex health needs.”
Most classes will occur at St. Charles Community College. SCC will work to obtain approval from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission for expansion of their mission.
Missouri State will be delivering its part of the curriculum in person at SCC or online.
Diplomas will be from both schools.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive metropolitan system with a statewide mission in public affairs, whose purpose is to develop educated persons. The university’s identity is distinguished by its public affairs mission, which entails a campus-wide commitment to foster expertise and responsibility in ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement. For more information, visit missouristate.edu.
St. Charles Community College is a public, comprehensive two-year community college with associate degrees and certificate programs in the arts, business, sciences and career-technical fields. SCC provides workforce training and community-based personal and professional development as well as cultural, recreational and entertainment opportunities. For more information, visit stchas.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!