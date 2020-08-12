Mobile exhibit honoring veterans to make St. Charles stop

Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit will visit St. Charles tomorrow for a very special public opportunity to honor America’s veterans, according to a press release.
The 3rdVP Gateway Blue Star Mothers will host the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13, at St. Charles City Park Veteran’s Memorial, next to the Lewis and Clark Boathouse Museum, 1050 S. Riverside Dr., in St. Charles.
This will be a special chance for people to come by and get a free exhibit tour. Dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come join in as this may be the only opportunity to learn more about Wreaths Across America, the work being done to honor veterans and get a first-hand account of what it is like to deliver 2.5 million wreaths on Wreaths Across America Day this Dec. 19, as well as learn how it impacts families all across America.
The goal of the WAA Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and the military together with education, stories and interactive connections.
WAA takes great pride in its mission to "Remember, Honor, Teach." The mobile Education Exhibit will help to teach not only the next generation but all community members and visitors about the services and sacrifices of our nation’s military. All veterans, active-duty military, their families and the local community are invited and encouraged to speak with Wreaths Across America volunteers to learn more about the organization’s mission.
“The goal of The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to build community awareness and understanding of the organization's yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something with safety measures in place that is both educational and fun, while supporting and giving back to the community during this uncertain time.”
Amber Caron, a WAA spokesperson said, “I’m proud to have the opportunity to mimic the courage and valor of our country's veterans by forging ahead with this event and offering folks the hope we can still be united for a great cause. I'm also hopeful that families use this as an opportunity to teach community spirit, as well as having significant meaning for so many.”
This event is open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
