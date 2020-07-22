Mobile food market makes two St. Charles County stops next week

A St. Louis Area Foodbank mobile food market will make two more stops in St. Charles County next week, according to a press release.
The markets will begin at 11 a.m. July 28, at Ridgecrest Baptist, 1731 Zumbehl Road, in St. Charles; and at 11:30 a.m. July 29, at Faith UMC, 2590 Droste Road, in St. Charles. Mobile markets typically last about two hours or until supplies run out.
As COVID-19 numbers spike in the United States, the number of people needing help with basic needs, including food, continues to grow. Between March 16 and June 30, St. Louis Area Foodbank distributed 16,795,542 meals to individuals and families throughout its 26-county service territory (14 in Missouri and 12 in Illinois).
No ID is needed in order to receive food and other supplies. In an effort to maintain social distancing and no-contact service to keep you, the volunteers and workers safe, they ask people who arrive by vehicle open their trunk and then stay in their vehicle. The food will then be placed in the trunk/cab. If you do not have a vehicle, check with the organization hosting the mobile market to find out if they are accepting walk-ups.
For a calendar listing of the mobile markets, visit stlfoodbank.org/events/. Times and locations are subject to change.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Since that time, the organization has grown to become the bi-state region’s largest nonprofit 501c3 food distribution center dedicated to feeding individuals in need. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide 37 million meals annually.
For more assistance with food, call St. Louis Area Foodbank at 314-292-6262 or visit stlfoodbank.org.
