Mobile food market to make a stop in Collinsville next week

A St. Louis Area Foodbank mobile food market will make a stop in Madison County next week, according to a press release.
The market will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 10, at Collinsville Middle School, 9649 Collinsville Road, in Collinsville. Mobile markets typically last about two hours or until supplies run out.
Food insecurity is the inability to provide enough food to live an active, healthy life for one’s household. People facing food insecurity is predicted to rise by at least five percent more in our region due to the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Louis Area Foodbank continues to provide more food than ever before throughout its 26-county service territory (14 in Missouri and 12 in Illinois).
No ID is needed in order to receive food and other supplies. In an effort to maintain social distancing and no-contact service to keep you, the volunteers and workers safe, they ask people who arrive by vehicle open their trunk and then stay in their vehicle. The food will then be placed in the trunk/cab. If you do not have a vehicle, check with the organization hosting the mobile market to find out if they are accepting walk-ups.
For a calendar listing of the mobile markets, visit stlfoodbank.org/events/. Times and locations are subject to change.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Since that time, the organization has grown to become the bi-state region’s largest nonprofit 501c3 food distribution center dedicated to feeding individuals in need. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout the area, the Foodbank helps provide 37 million meals annually.
For more assistance with food, call St. Louis Area Foodbank at 314-292-6262 or visit stlfoodbank.org.
