Do you travel or live near Route N in St. Charles County? If so, your thoughts are needed on what the future of this bustling corridor should look like, according to a press release.
The Missouri Dept. of Transportation (MoDOT) recently unveiled an online survey for residents and motorists to share their thoughts, concerns and preferences for the eight-mile stretch of Rte. N from the Interstate 64/Rte. 364 interchange to the S. Point Prairie Road/Jackson Road intersection.
The survey takes about five minutes to complete and will be available online until June 10. Information gathered from participants will be used by the study team to evaluate alternatives for the route.
The survey provides a study introduction and an interactive exercise for stakeholders to understand and prioritize project tradeoffs. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to rank project priorities and the three proposed alternatives for the route. They will also be able to see results from other stakeholders and how they rated the tradeoffs, priorities and alternatives. Complete the survey at RouteNStudy.metroquest.com.
Questions, comments and feedback may also be submitted to the team at to RouteNStudy@modot.mo.gov.
Learn more about the Route N NEPA Study at RouteNStudy.com.