Take a glance around your home and consider removing old medicines that no longer are being used.
The next St. Peters Police Department’s RX Take Back Event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, will enable residents to safely dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription drugs, according to a press release.
The free event will be held at the St. Peters Justice Center, 1020 Grand Teton Dr., in St. Peters (at the corner with Suemandy Dr., near Mid Rivers Mall).
No questions will be asked of anyone disposing of prescription drugs. The program is only for prescription drugs; no over-the-counter medications will be accepted and the Police Department will not accept any medications before or after the event.
The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Agency is coordinating the National Rx Take Back Event. The St. Peters Police Department is participating because unused prescription medication is a potential source of supply for illegal use and a risk to public health and safety. Safely disposing unused medicines eliminates the possibility of the drugs harming someone else or falling into the wrong hands.
To remain anonymous, remove identifying information from prescription medicine container labels before disposal. Tightly seal the cap on any liquid product, such as cough syrup. Intravenous solutions, injectables and needles will not be accepted. Illegal substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not part of this initiative.
Learn more at dea.gov. For more information on this event, call Officer Melissa Doss at 636-278-2244, ext. 3550, or e-mail at mdoss@stpetersmo.net.