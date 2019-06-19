The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is urging qualified applicants to sign up for summer energy assistance, according to a press release.
The seasonal portion of the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) began June 1. The program will continue until this year’s $408,943 of assistance runs out or the program ends Sept. 30.
ECIP pays overdue electricity bills of up to $300 for income-qualifying households. It is funded by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services and is distributed through the Missouri Dept. of Social Services, which then contracts with NECAC to administer the program in Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties. NECAC’s $408,943 allocation is up slightly from $382,130 last year.
“Participants must have received a utility shut-off notice for electric service,” said NECAC supervisor Angela Kattenbraker. “If they received assistance from the winter portion of the program through NECAC and did not move, all that will be needed is the shut-off notice. Those who are new to the program, have moved and those who did not participate in the winter portion must fill out additional paperwork.”
In 2018, assistance was provided to 2,356 households in 12 counties, up from 2,020 in summer 2017.
People may sign up or request more information by calling the St. Charles County Service Center at 636-272-3477 or by visiting the center, which is coordinated by Cheryl Clerkley, at 3400 Meadow Pointe Dr., in O’Fallon.