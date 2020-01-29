NECAC to host first-time homebuyer seminar

It’s among the biggest purchases anyone will ever make, but it’s also the one most know little about, so the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is taking the uncertainty out of buying a house, according to a press release.
The agency is hosting a "First-Time Homebuyer Seminar" this weekend that is free and open to the public.
The seminar will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1, in the Community Commons Room at the St. Charles City-County Library, 77 Boone Hills Dr., in St. Peters.
“NECAC has a number of programs and services to help those who are looking at buying a house,” NECAC homeownership programs director Marsha Signoracci said. “We’ll help take the stress out of the process and give people information they can use to make sure they’re making the best decisions.”
Signoracci said, in St. Charles County, NECAC can offer a grant to assist with closing costs and the down payment up to $10,000.
NECAC offers homeownership classes that teach participants about mortgages, understanding credit, getting a loan, taxes, recordkeeping and other topics. Programs available include down payment assistance and the USDA Rural Development 502 and 504 loan programs. NECAC can also convert rent-assistance into home ownership vouchers.
For more information or to register, call Signoracci at 573-324-6622.