NECAC using new protocol amid virus outbreak

North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is still serving clients amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but has implemented new guidelines, according to a press release.
Face-to-face contact will be limited to appointments that require it and some appointments may be rescheduled. Most clients’ needs will be handled via telephone or computer. NECAC County Service Centers will remain open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but doors will be locked to reduce traffic flow.
Paperwork may be mailed, scanned and e-mailed or placed in drop boxes that have been placed at the service centers. Clients may also log on to the agency’s website at necac.org or check out its Facebook page. Clients without computer access should call.
“Our goal is to serve clients while also making sure we take precautions to stop the spread of the virus,” said NECAC president and chief executive officer Don Patrick. “We are an essential provider, and as such, we will be here to administer the social services, housing development and community health programs, which are vital to serving the disadvantaged.”
“We are doing our best to keep our staff and our clients safe and healthy while managing day-to day operations under these unusual circumstances,” said NECAC St. Charles County service coordinator Cheryl Clerkley. “During this time of social distancing, we have implemented a number of steps and precautions to protect those that we serve. We know that families are concerned about getting services and we also recognize that the programs that we run are important to help stabilize lives. Therefore, we are taking a proactive stance to ensure that we can continue to provide services to those in need as well as prioritizing the safety of everyone involved. We are not accepting in person, on-site visits, however, we are continuing to provide services by phone, e-mail and mail to accommodate those seeking services.”
NECAC is a 12-county area not-for-profit social service, community health and public housing Community Action Agency. NECAC administers more than 60 programs through contracts and grants with federal, state and local governments, private businesses and other not-for profit organizations to operate and administer self-sufficiency service programs for the low-income, elderly, youth, disabled and disadvantaged population.
For more information, or to ask questions, call the NECAC St. Charles County Service Center, 3400 Meadow Pointe Dr., in O’Fallon, at 636-272-3477.
