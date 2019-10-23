New comedy club coming to St. Charles County

Backdoor Comedy and Events, a new, premier comedy club located at 9015 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in O’Fallon, will open its doors on Oct. 25, according to a press release.
The club will feature premier touring and local talent in an intimate atmosphere.
Owner Michael Tobin, along with being an avid stand-up comedy fan, is a native St. Louisan and a successful business and life coach. Tobin is a longtime figure on the underground St. Louis comedy scene who’s finally recognizing his dream of owning his own club. Tobin hopes his passion for the business will help to set him apart in the booming St. Louis stand-up landscape.
“I think that people will recognize that this isn’t your standard comedy club business model and they’ll see I poured my heart and soul into something I love,” Tobin said. “The important part to me is that we get the best acts in here to make this a great experience for our customers. The rest will take care of itself.”
David “Mr. Showtime” Scott will headline the grand opening on Nov. 15-16. Scott is one of the most talented and sought-after acts in the business, who earned the nickname “Mr. Showtime” from his unique look and high energy delivery. He’s has been featured on HBO and Comedy Central.
The club will have an open mic night on Thursday nights. Tobin said he wants to make it a focus to develop young, up-and-coming comedians.
“At the heart of all this, I’m really just a comedy fan," he said. "One thing that excites me about this business is that I might someday give a young kid a chance that goes on to be the next Dave Chappelle.”
Along with “Mr. Showtime,” the club has already booked notable national acts Mike Brody, Tommy Thompson, Nathan Timmel, Kenny DeForest, John Alton and Pat Godwin.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit backdoorcomedyevents.com or call 636-697-8755.